South Africa

Sasria has paid R5.8 bn to businesses affected by looting in KZN and Gauteng

05 October 2021 - 10:58
Shops were looted during the July unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng. File pic.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

The SA Special Risk Insurance Association (Sasria) has paid more than R5.8bn in claims to businesses affected by the July unrest and looting in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, the state-owned short-term insurer said on Monday.

KwaZulu-Natal was thrust into a state of chaos after supporters of former president Jacob Zuma protested about his arrest.

The demonstrations quickly escalated into unrest and looting which saw businesses being set alight and looted.

The SA Property Owners Association (Sapoa) said the unrest cost R20bn of KwaZulu-Natal’s GDP and R50bn of the national GDP.

Sasria MD Cedric Masondo said there are ongoing discussions about how the insurer can be “future proof ready and acknowledge the lessons learnt” from the unrest. 

“Sasria continues to play a key role in the insurance industry. We urge clients to continue and maintain their policies with Sasria and would like to assure them of our determined resilience to maintain our excellent relations”, said Masondo.

Civil unrest: Majority of smaller claims to be paid by month-end

Sasria said it is determined to settle 80% of all claims between R1m and R30m by the end of October.
News
1 day ago

Treasury seeks more than R32bn to address impact of July unrest and Covid-19

The National Treasury is asking parliament to consider approving a bill seeking urgent additional funding allocations of more than R32bn to address ...
News
3 weeks ago

Sasria set to hike premiums after riots

Sasria, SA's only insurer covering political violence, will increase its premiums to cover a rise in reinsurance costs after some of the worst unrest ...
News
1 month ago

Rare interview with Cyril Ramaphosa: End of lockdown, vaccine mandates and the ...
Rosemary Ndlovu's sister breaks downs in tears speaking of 'killer cop' sibling