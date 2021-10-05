Sadc meets to chart way forward to help ‘troubled’ Mozambique

President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Tuesday while the political and security situation in the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) region was relatively peaceful and stable, the region has its share of challenges.

“As we deal with the security situation in support of our sister country, we are confident that, like in any other Sadc undertakings, security and stability in Mozambique will be restored,” said Ramaphosa.

Making his opening remarks during an extraordinary summit of the Sadc organ troika plus the Republic of Mozambique in Pretoria, Ramaphosa said the commitment, solidarity and collective sense of community of members of the Sadc were displayed by the generous support of member countries which contributed personnel to the Sadc rapid force in Mozambique.

Speaking in his capacity as the chair of the Sadc organ on politics, defence and security cooperation, Ramaphosa said the summit had convened to review the operations of the SADC mission in Mozambique.

He said on June 23 the Sadc extraordinary summit met in Maputo, where it approved the deployment of a Sadc standby force rapid deployment capability mission in Mozambique from July 15 with a mandate to combat acts of terrorism and violent extremists in the country’s Cabo Delgado province.