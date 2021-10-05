South Africa

Case against 14 in Nelson Mandela funeral scandal postponed, yet again

By Andisa Bonani - 05 October 2021 - 15:49
Former Buffalo City metro councillor and Eastern Cape health MEC Sindiswa Gomba with former Buffalo City mayor Zukiswa Ncitha at the East London magistrate’s court.
Former Buffalo City metro councillor and Eastern Cape health MEC Sindiswa Gomba with former Buffalo City mayor Zukiswa Ncitha at the East London magistrate’s court.
Image: SINO MAJANGAZA

The case against the 14 accused in the Buffalo City metro's R10m Mandela memorial scandal was postponed again for a plea trial.

The accused appeared before the East London magistrate's court on Tuesday, where one of them, erstwhile Eastern Cape health MEC and metro councillor Sindiswa Gomba, expressed her satisfaction with the latest postponement.

Gomba is still a member of the Eastern Cape provincial legislature

“This is a different kind of postponement compared to the others because we got clarity about the case management procedure. However, the delays further exacerbated my inability to participate in political work as the election date draws nearer,” she said.

Judge Bantubonke Tokota said by the time the case continues next year, everyone must have prepared their documents to prevent further impediments.

“We hope to commence the actual trial in the second term between April 11 and June 2. Two of the 14 accused [businessman Dean Fanoe and his company Mantella Trading 522 CC] have applied for a separate trial and their matter has been remanded to November 23,” Tokota said.

DispatchLIVE

ANC MP Zukiswa Ncitha has stepped aside — but not quite

It's been business as usual for one of two ANC MPs affected by the party's step-aside resolution.
News
3 months ago

Government budget for state funerals and functions slashed by R11m over three years

The government has announced plans to reduce its spending on events, including states visits and funerals, by R11m in the next three years.
News
4 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Rare interview with Cyril Ramaphosa: End of lockdown, vaccine mandates and the ...
Rosemary Ndlovu's sister breaks downs in tears speaking of 'killer cop' sibling