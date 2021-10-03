TV news crew robbed while live on air

The SA National Editor’s Forum (Sanef) has called on law enforcement officials to crack down on those who attack journalists after armed attacks on two TV news crews in recent days.

The media oversight body said it was looking into ways to train reporting crews who go into the field to cover stories and are vulnerable to attack. This training would focus largely on the safety of journalists who are particularly at risk when covering riots, unrest, service delivery protests and political rallies.

The most recent incident was an attack on Newzroom Afrika’s Eastern Cape team whose belongings were stolen while they were live on air covering a news story in East London.