Mother goose and babies bring highway to a standstill

“We see about 20 or 30 cases like this a year. Normally we just pop the babies in a box, carry them across the highway and the mom follows closely. Then when they are safe and united, we just let them go and they head off to the dam,” Murray said.

However, on Saturday the mother goose appeared to have abandoned her babies and did not return. The dad, believed to also have been in the area, also took flight and did not return.

“We took the babies to SA Wildlife Rehabilitation where they will be hand-reared. They will be big enough for releasing into the wild in about a month,” he said.

TimesLIVE