South Africa

Suspects sought after uncut diamonds seized in Kimberley

By TImesLIVE - 01 October 2021 - 10:09
Unpolished diamonds worth about R41,000 were seized in the Northern Cape in a joint operation by the Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Investigation and Tactical Response Team. File image.
Image: ELSA KRIEL

Unpolished diamonds worth about R41,000 were seized in the Northern Cape in a joint operation by the Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Investigation and Tactical Response Team.

Spokesperson Nomthandazo Mnisi said the team did a search and seizure operation at an address at Square Hill Park, Kimberley on Thursday.

“During the search, 52.08 ct of unpolished diamonds worth about R41,000 were seized. No arrests have been made yet and the investigation continues.”

