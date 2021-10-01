POLL| What do you think of Jacob Zuma's prayer meeting?

The announcement of a welcome home prayer meeting organised for former president Jacob Zuma has drawn mixed reactions online.

The J.G. Zuma Foundation invited leaders of religious organisations, political parties and community-based organisations to attend the event dubbed the “national welcome prayer” which will be held on October 14.

“National welcome prayer on the 14 Oct 2021, the foundation will be hosting a welcome prayer for H.E Prez Zuma in KZN. Faith-based, religious organisations & NGO's including all political parties are invited. Covid protocols will apply finer details will be announced,” said the organisation.

Last week Zuma spent his first night at his Nkandla homestead in KwaZulu-Natal after he was released from the Estcourt correctional services centre.