POLL| What do you think of Jacob Zuma's prayer meeting?
The announcement of a welcome home prayer meeting organised for former president Jacob Zuma has drawn mixed reactions online.
The J.G. Zuma Foundation invited leaders of religious organisations, political parties and community-based organisations to attend the event dubbed the “national welcome prayer” which will be held on October 14.
“National welcome prayer on the 14 Oct 2021, the foundation will be hosting a welcome prayer for H.E Prez Zuma in KZN. Faith-based, religious organisations & NGO's including all political parties are invited. Covid protocols will apply finer details will be announced,” said the organisation.
Last week Zuma spent his first night at his Nkandla homestead in KwaZulu-Natal after he was released from the Estcourt correctional services centre.
“He is in his Nkandla home but he will be returning to spend the whole of next week in Johannesburg. We are just happy that he is fine and things are somewhat back to normal, though not 100% yet,” said one of three sources who asked to be kept anonymous.
Zuma was arrested in July after the Constitutional Court found him guilty of violating its order to appear and testify before the state capture commission. He was sentenced to 15 months in prison but was released on medical parole last month.
He will continue the remainder of his sentence in a system of community corrections.
He had been receiving treatment from a military hospital for an undisclosed health condition.
