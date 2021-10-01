More Durban cops arrested in connection with death of Regan Naidoo

Three more Durban policemen have been arrested in connection with the 2018 murder of Regan Naidoo, who died while in custody at Chatsworth police station, south of Durban.

The third phase of arrests by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) saw Rajan Sanders, 47, Riyadh Adam, 39, and Devendra Chetty, 49, appear in the Durban regional court on Friday.

The trio join 18 other Durban cops who have all been arrested and charged on nine counts relating to murder, attempted murder, kidnapping, torture and defeating the administration of justice.

The court heard on Friday that Adam had a previous conviction for common assault in 2011.

Sanders, Adam and Chetty have been charged alongside Eric Morjane, 44, Mlamhli Ntutuka, 39, Andries Botes, 46, Ralph Ogle, 43, Eric Karsen, 39, Muhammed Raoof, 52, Pushpanthan Pillay, 48, Sihle Ngidi, 39, Trevor Chetty, 44, Malcolm Naicker, 39, Ugeshan Govender, 39, Proshen Lutchman, 30, Cedric Ian Pillay, 35, Xolani Quinton Sosibo, 35, Kubendran Kristen, 39, Christopher Kistan, 50, Indrin Maistry, 36, and Brian Naidoo, 53.