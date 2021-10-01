More Durban cops arrested in connection with death of Regan Naidoo
Three more Durban policemen have been arrested in connection with the 2018 murder of Regan Naidoo, who died while in custody at Chatsworth police station, south of Durban.
The third phase of arrests by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) saw Rajan Sanders, 47, Riyadh Adam, 39, and Devendra Chetty, 49, appear in the Durban regional court on Friday.
The trio join 18 other Durban cops who have all been arrested and charged on nine counts relating to murder, attempted murder, kidnapping, torture and defeating the administration of justice.
The court heard on Friday that Adam had a previous conviction for common assault in 2011.
Sanders, Adam and Chetty have been charged alongside Eric Morjane, 44, Mlamhli Ntutuka, 39, Andries Botes, 46, Ralph Ogle, 43, Eric Karsen, 39, Muhammed Raoof, 52, Pushpanthan Pillay, 48, Sihle Ngidi, 39, Trevor Chetty, 44, Malcolm Naicker, 39, Ugeshan Govender, 39, Proshen Lutchman, 30, Cedric Ian Pillay, 35, Xolani Quinton Sosibo, 35, Kubendran Kristen, 39, Christopher Kistan, 50, Indrin Maistry, 36, and Brian Naidoo, 53.
All 21 officers have been granted bail of R3,000 each and have been ordered by the court to not interfere with any of the 11 witnesses in the matter.
On August 28 2018, Regan Naidoo was arrested together with Fardeen Carim and Ahmed Dawood.
Naidoo, a 32-year-old father of two, later died in police custody, his family being told by police at the time that he had been fed a pie before choking and dying.
All of the accused are represented by senior advocate Christo van Schalkwyk and instructing attorney Carl van der Merwe.
The case has been adjourned to October 29 for further investigation.
Further arrests in the matter are expected.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.