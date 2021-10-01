South Africa

Covid-19: SA records 1,635 cases and 79 deaths in 24 hours

By Staff Reporter - 01 October 2021 - 19:37
For the second straight day, none of SA's provinces recorded more than 1,000 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours.
For the second straight day, none of SA's provinces recorded more than 1,000 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours.
Image: 123rf/flyalone

There were 1,635 new Covid-19 cases and 79 fatalities recorded across SA in the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases said on Friday.

This means that there have been 2,904,307 infections and 87,705 deaths since the virus outbreak in March last year.

The new infections came at a low 4.4% positivity rate.

The province that recorded the highest number of new cases was the Western Cape (412), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (340). There were no other provinces with more than 200 cases in the past day, with Gauteng recording 194 infections and the Eastern Cape 193.

The NICD said that there were 114 new hospital admissions in the past 24 hours, meaning that 6,466 people are currently being treated in the country's hospitals for Covid-19 related complications.

TimesLIVE

Covid-19: 1,678 new cases and 101 deaths across SA in 24 hours

SA recorded 1,678 new Covid-19 cases and 101 fatalities in the past 24 hours, the NICD said on Thursday.
News
22 hours ago

SA breaches 2.9-million confirmed Covid-19 cases, as 2,100 new infections recorded in 24 hours

The NICD said that, according to the latest health department data, there were 108 Covid-19 related deaths reported in the past day, bringing the ...
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Rare interview with Cyril Ramaphosa: End of lockdown, vaccine mandates and the ...
Rosemary Ndlovu's sister breaks downs in tears speaking of 'killer cop' sibling