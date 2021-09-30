Wikipedia aims to bridge information inequity in SA using local artists

As one of the world’s top 10 most visited websites, Wikipedia is a source of knowledge for billions of people across the world.

Despite this status, the online encyclopedia has information gaps when it comes to Africa, with the history largely written by people in other regions of the world. This means that many articles are missing perspectives from Africa, leaving large content gaps.

But this is about to change, thanks to a new online campaign, #WikipediaByUs, that will see a number of South African writers, film makers, fashion designers and influencers from different background contributing local knowledge to this global resource.

The brainchild of the Wikimedia Foundation, the non-profit organisation that operates Wikipedia, the campaign launched on Tuesday to coincide with international day for universal access to information.

Over the next four weeks, the foundation will release online multimedia content built by the local creatives who will highlight a variety of topics, from popular culture and social politics to the evolution of African cinema.

The public can follow the campaign online using #WikipediaByUs.