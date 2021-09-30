Walter Sisulu University to inaugurate its first female vice-chancellor

Walter Sisulu University (WSU) says its first female vice-chancellor, Prof Rushiella Nolundi Songca, will be inaugurated at the institution’s Zamukulungisa site in Mthatha, Eastern Cape, on October 9.

Songca is expected to address her plans for the institution as articulated by Vision 2030.

“WSU has found itself since the merger in rough oceans and conflicting tides, and while the lessons learnt cannot be denied, the institution now stands at a crossroad of monumental importance. As an institution, we can choose the safe harbour of the traditional, the known, and dare I say developmental, or we can take the path less travelled, and perhaps find ourselves in a place of exceptionality,” Songca said.

She said Vision 2030 laid out the university’s commitment to the pursuit of excellence. “The strategic plan commits the university to harness socio-economic, cultural and ideational assets within the African, international, national and institutional contexts to achieve its goals,” Songca said.

Songca’s academic experience spans almost three decades. She has held positions at various academic institutions, including as Dean of the College of Law at Unisa from June 2012 to July 2017. She obtained a BA (Law) degree from the university of Lesotho, an LLB and Master's of Law from the University of Natal and a second LLM from Georgetown Law Centre in the US.

She obtained her LLD in 2003 from the university of Pretoria, specialising in children’s rights. Songca is an admitted advocate of the High Court of SA.