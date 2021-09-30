South Africa

President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation at 8pm

By Staff Reporter - 30 September 2021 - 16:56
A recent survey has revealed many South Africans think corruption has grown worse during President Cyril Ramaphosa’s tenure.
A recent survey has revealed many South Africans think corruption has grown worse during President Cyril Ramaphosa’s tenure.
Image: Filip Singer - Pool/Getty Images

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8pm, the presidency confirmed on Thursday.

'We are guided by science': Ramaphosa on ending state of disaster

"I really wish we could say the state of disaster has ended but we are guided by science and the science of the pandemic and the advisory committee ...
News
8 hours ago

The address will cover the latest developments on the country's response to the coronavirus pandemic, and follows meetings with the National Coronavirus Command Council, the President’s Co-ordinating Council and cabinet.

The address comes in the context of falling Covid-19 cases, and after the third wave of infections was officially declared as being over.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Rare interview with Cyril Ramaphosa: End of lockdown, vaccine mandates and the ...
Rosemary Ndlovu's sister breaks downs in tears speaking of 'killer cop' sibling