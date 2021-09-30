Nkandla architect hearing to resume on Friday after hospital admission

Architect Minenhle Makhanya has been booked off by a medical doctor for one day only, Thursday, and the judge hearing his “Nkandla” matter says it will proceed on Friday.

Special Tribunal spokesperson Selby Makgotho has confirmed that it had received a medical certificate regarding Makhanya’s health. The note stated that he needed one day to recuperate.

The architect, accused of mismanaging what became a multimillion-rand upgrade, at taxpayers' expense, of former president Jacob Zuma’s Nkandla homestead, was reportedly admitted to hospital on Wednesday evening.

The hearing in which the Special Investigating Unit is attempting to claw back some of the more than R200m spent on the project from Makhanya, has been continuing before Special Tribunal judge Kate Pillay in the Pietermaritzburg high court.

The evidence of a key witness, a forensic investigator, was expected to wrap up on Thursday and Makhanya – who is unrepresented – was expected to begin his cross- examination of her.

But Pillay told the hearing she had been informed that Makhanya had fallen ill and had been admitted to hospital on Wednesday night and would not be able to attend the hearing. It was submitted that he was in an undisclosed Durban hospital.

Advocate Vinay Gagoo, for the SIU, asked for a medical certificate which was produced later on Thursday.

