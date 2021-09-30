'I do not know what our electricity bill is, I will ask my wife': Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has admitted to not knowing what his monthly electricity bill is, despite championing the migration to a prepaid meter system to Soweto residents during a recent election campaign.

“I would be lying to you if I say to you I know what the electricity charges are, I don’t know. I will her ask her [my wife],” quipped Ramaphosa.

The president made the admission while addressing the media during an impromptu round table discussion at the ANC headquarters, Luthuli House, in Johannesburg on Wednesday evening.

In his capacity as the president of the ruling party, he took questions on various issues including the continuous electricity blackouts experienced in Soweto, which owes Eskom R7.5bn, down from R12.8bn after the utility wrote off R5.3bn in debt.

Two weeks ago, Ramaphosa and his party launched the 2021 local government elections campaign in Soweto, visiting Nomzamo informal settlement, Naledi and ward 11 in Chiawelo, where community members complained about continuous Eskom power cuts.