South Africa

Covid-19: 1,678 new cases and 101 deaths across SA in 24 hours

By Staff Reporter - 30 September 2021 - 22:09
Of the new cases, the most were in the Western Cape (363), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (333), Gauteng (241) and the Eastern Cape (203). No other province recorded more than 200 infections in the past 24 hours. Picture: 123rf/RECSTOCKFOOTAGE
Of the new cases, the most were in the Western Cape (363), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (333), Gauteng (241) and the Eastern Cape (203). No other province recorded more than 200 infections in the past 24 hours. Picture: 123rf/RECSTOCKFOOTAGE
Image: Lightbox

SA recorded 1,678 new Covid-19 cases and 101 fatalities in the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Thursday.

This means that there have been 2,902,672 confirmed infections and 87,626 deaths recorded to date.

The new infections came at a 4.1% positivity rate.

Of the new cases, most were in the Western Cape (363), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (333), Gauteng (241) and the Eastern Cape (203). No other province recorded more than 200 infections in the past 24 hours.

According to the NICD, there were 128 new hospital admissions in the past day, meaning that 6,576 people are now in hospital for Covid-19 related treatment.

TimesLIVE

SA breaches 2.9-million confirmed Covid-19 cases, as 2,100 new infections recorded in 24 hours

The NICD said that, according to the latest health department data, there were 108 Covid-19 related deaths reported in the past day, bringing the ...
News
1 day ago

Durban gets R107m shot in the arm from long weekend visitors

Durban's tourism industry - hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic and July's civil unrest - was given a much-needed boost with a R107m injection from ...
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Rare interview with Cyril Ramaphosa: End of lockdown, vaccine mandates and the ...
Rosemary Ndlovu's sister breaks downs in tears speaking of 'killer cop' sibling