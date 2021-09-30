Covid-19: 1,678 new cases and 101 deaths across SA in 24 hours
SA recorded 1,678 new Covid-19 cases and 101 fatalities in the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Thursday.
This means that there have been 2,902,672 confirmed infections and 87,626 deaths recorded to date.
The new infections came at a 4.1% positivity rate.
Of the new cases, most were in the Western Cape (363), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (333), Gauteng (241) and the Eastern Cape (203). No other province recorded more than 200 infections in the past 24 hours.
According to the NICD, there were 128 new hospital admissions in the past day, meaning that 6,576 people are now in hospital for Covid-19 related treatment.
TimesLIVE
