Two suspects arrested after trying to rob a residential place Botshabelo
Two suspects are under police guard after they were wounded while trying to rob a residential place in the same area where students were killed in Botshabelo in Phuthaditjhaba last week.
This was announced by Maj-Gen Arthur Adams, who was speaking at a media briefing organised by University of Free State (UFS) regarding the broader challenge of crime and violence...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.