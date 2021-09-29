Slow wheels of justice have failed us, says mother of raped schoolgirl

The mother of a pupil who was raped at school and then sexually assaulted by a police officer investigating the case, says they are now being failed by the slow wheels of justice.

The pupil, 12, who cannot be named to protect her identity, was first raped together with 86 other schoolgirls at AB Xuma Primary School in October 2017.

Cst Oscar Hlongwane, who was one of the investigating officers in the schoolgirls’ rape and sexual assault case, is accused of abusing two of the girls in March 2018.

This matter has been on the roll for nearly four years in the Protea magistrate’s court and it was postponed again due to the insufficient number of intermediaries – court personnel who assist child witnesses with evidence-related questions from the prosecution, defence or magistrate.

The mother said her daughter’s mental health had been severely affected as the case had not been concluded.