Slow wheels of justice have failed us, says mother of raped schoolgirl

“My daughter is suffering from anxiety and you can see that she is not the same child she was. She is shy and she is not as talkative as she once was.”

She said she lost faith in the justice system after Molefe was acquitted.

A senior court official on Tuesday told Sowetan that the Protea magistrate’s court was bedevilled by a number of issues, which made it hard to conclude sexual offences cases involving minors.

The official who spoke on condition of anonymity said these included shortages of intermediaries, dysfunctional recording machines and CCTVs that enabled victims to give testimony from a separate room to prevent them from coming into contact with the accused.

“Cases involving minors can take up to four years to conclude. Ideally, we would like to conclude them as soon as possible but that is not realistic. Cases are stuck on a court roll for lengthy periods because there aren’t enough intermediaries or because of the broken equipment. It prejudices against child victims.”

He said out of nine courtrooms in the court, only one was usable for the purposes of conducting proceedings related to sexual offences involving minors.

“Child victims do not have a good memory. When a case takes long to conclude, they forget some of the details contained in their statements and this has an adverse bearing on the outcome of the case,” he said.

The official said that intermediaries fell under the department of justice on a contractual basis and were often retired teachers, social workers and nurses.

The department’s spokesperson Stephans Mahlangu said he could not immediately respond to questions sent to him as their systems had been hacked.

A prosecutor at the court who also spoke on condition of anonymity said the unavailability of intermediaries had been a big causal factor for delays in concluding cases.

“That is not something we are in control of. We submit a request to the department and they let us know if we will be able to get an intermediary or not.”

Spokesperson for Women and Men against Child Abuse Ngaa Murombedzi said the girl’s situation was not unique as other cases were riddled with the same issues.

“People often wonder why parents decide to withdraw charges against those who are accused of sexually assaulting their children. It's because the criminal justice system is failing children. People forget about the trauma children experience when their court cases are drawn out,” she said.