SA breaches 2.9-million confirmed Covid-19 cases, as 2,100 new infections recorded in 24 hours

SA recorded 2,106 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, meaning that there have now been more than 2.9-million infections confirmed in the country since the outbreak of the coronavirus in March last year.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Wednesday that the new cases came at a positivity rate - the number of confirmed cases against the number of tests done in the same period - of 4.6%.