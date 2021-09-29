South Africa

SA breaches 2.9-million confirmed Covid-19 cases, as 2,100 new infections recorded in 24 hours

By TimesLIVE - 29 September 2021 - 22:24
For the second straight day, none of SA's provinces recorded more than 1,000 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours.
Image: 123rf/flyalone

SA recorded 2,106 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, meaning that there have now been more than 2.9-million infections confirmed in the country since the outbreak of the coronavirus in March last year.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Wednesday that the new cases came at a positivity rate - the number of confirmed cases against the number of tests done in the same period - of 4.6%.

KwaZulu-Natal continues to be the province with the most new daily cases recorded, with 626 confirmed infections in the past 24 hours. This was followed by the Western Cape with 389 infections, Gauteng with 232, the Eastern Cape with 221 and the Free State the last province to record more than 200 cases, with 208 confirmed.

The NICD said that, according to the latest health department data, there were 108 Covid-19 related deaths reported in the past day, bringing the total fatalities to 87,525 to date.

TimesLIVE

