Postal workers thrown medical aid lifeline

An 11th hour agreement has been reached between the SA Post Office (Sapo) and its medical aid scheme Medipos, ensuring thousands of postal workers not to lose their medical aid cover.

In a letter to employees earlier this month, Medipos, which provides medical aid cover to 15,000 postal workers and pensioners, threatened to withdraw its services by Thursday over a R602m debt owed to it by Sapo.

Earlier this month, the scheme’s principal officer Thabisiwe Mlotshwa wrote to postal workers and said Sapo had failed to pay over members’ contributions for the past 15 months and the scheme’s reserves had been used to pay claims and expenses.

She told employees that if arrears were not received by September 30, on October 1 “your membership will be suspended with immediate effect.

“This means you will have no cover for medical expenses.”