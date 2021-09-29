Pension Funds Adjudicator flooded with complaints about withdrawal benefits delays

Most complaints lodged with the Pension Funds Adjudicator (PFA) over the past year were related to delays in the payment of withdrawal benefits.

The office of the PFA released its annual report for 2020/2021 on Tuesday in which it detailed complaints received during this period.

“Withdrawal benefits remained the highest category of complaints, at 52.93% of the 7,014 complaints received ... in the last financial year.”

According to the office, complaints relating to the nonpayment of retirement fund contributions (section 13A compliance) came in second at 23.87%.