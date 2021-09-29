Legal action looms over Shembe march in Durban

Members of the Ebuhleni faction of the Nazareth Baptist Church could face legal action after a march which saw thousands of congregants descend on Durban's CBD on Tuesday.

On Wednesday police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele confirmed that a docket had been opened at the Durban Central police station for contravening Disaster Management Act regulations.

Mbele said the matter was under investigation and could not confirm whether anyone had been arrested.

Durban's city centre was brought to a standstill on Tuesday when congregants – estimated to be about 10,000 – of the Nazareth Baptist Church descended for a “peace walk”.

The walk was aimed at seeking intervention from the ANC regarding an ongoing leadership dispute within the religious organisation.