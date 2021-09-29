'Gupta fixer' Kuben Moodley released on R150,000 bail after arrest at airport

Alleged Gupta family fixer Kuben Moodley has been released on R150,000 bail.

The Johannesburg specialised commercial crime court granted the bail on Wednesday after it dismissed the state's request for a postponement in Moodley's bail application.

Moodley applied for bail on Wednesday after his arrest at OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday evening. He was on his way to Dubai when he was taken into custody on charges of fraud, theft, corruption and money laundering.

His arrest is linked to alleged money laundering of the proceeds from contracts improperly awarded by Transnet to Regiments Capital and Trillian, as well as theft by Regiments Fund Managers from the Transnet Second Defined Benefit Fund.

Moodley presented an affidavit saying he posed no danger to the functioning of the criminal justice system or the bail system.