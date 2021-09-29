Ferrari driver gunned down in Soweto identified as businessman Warren Muzi Nzama
The man who was gunned down together with a 21-year-old female passenger while driving in a Ferrari has been identified as businessman Warren Muzi Nzama.
Nzama, 41, from Mapetla, Soweto, and the unidentified woman died after the car they were travelling in was sprayed with bullets along Klipspruit Valley Road in Soweto on Sunday night...
