South Africa

Busisiwe Mkhwebane's perjury case postponed

29 September 2021 - 13:24
Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. The Hawks will now process the docket to the National Prosecuting Authority for a decision, without her statement.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's perjury case has been postponed to December.

Mkhwebane appeared briefly on Wednesday in the Pretoria magistrate's court on charges of perjury, which emanate from allegations that she intentionally lied under oath.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) asked for an additional postponement to allow national director of public prosecutions (NDPP), advocate Shamila Batohi, more time to consider representations that had been made.

After representations to the director of public prosecutions in the North Gauteng division, advocate Sibongile Mzinyathi, one of the charges against Mkhwebane was withdrawn.

Mkhwebane’s legal representative had requested the court to allow her to make representations to the NDPP for further review of the remaining charges. 

During previous appearances advocate Dali Mpofu, representing Mkhwebane, told the court they regarded the charges “as frivolous and contrived” and said if their request for a withdrawal was not granted, they would approach the high court.

It was agreed by both parties that Mkhwebane could be excused from attending the rest of the proceedings on Wednesday.

The matter was postponed to December 2 for a decision by the NDPP on the additional representations.

TimesLIVE

President Cyril Ramaphosa accuses public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane of perjury

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane “flatly contradicted herself, on oath, in two affidavits”, said President Cyril Ramaphosa’s attorney in an ...
News
1 month ago

Internal probe into suspension of Robert McBride ‘going nowhere slowly’

The internal investigation into the suspension of Robert McBride, head of the State Security Agency foreign branch, is going nowhere slowly with no ...
News
2 weeks ago

Acting speaker to recommend suspending parliament’s impeachment process against Mkhwebane

Acting speaker Lechesa Tsenoli will recommend suspending parliament’s impeachment process against public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.
News
1 month ago

