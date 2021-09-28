Inquiry to be held into Angelo Agrizzi's medical condition in November

The corruption case of former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi has been postponed until November for an inquiry into his medical condition.

Agrizzi was formerly charged with former parliamentarian Vincent Smith for corruption, but their trials were separated in August due to Agrizzi's continued ill health. Smith also faces a charge of fraud.

Agrizzi took ill when he first appeared in October last year when he was denied bail.

He was released on bail by the high court in Johannesburg later that month while still in hospital where he spent 59 days.

Mannie Witz, advocate for Agrizzi, told the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crime Court on Tuesday that Agrizzi's medical condition was still a matter of concern.

Witz said since Agrizzi was released from hospital, he had been reliant on a permanent oxygen supply.

Witz said the defence team had informed the state about Agrizzi's condition during a Zoom meeting in the presence of his doctor.

After the briefing the state requested the doctor put “something in writing”.

“The state now wants, notwithstanding they have a full medical report, to subpoena the doctor. They want an inquiry to hear what the doctor has to say,” said Witz.