Family calls for action after pensioner (86) is killed by psychiatric patient in hospital

Bheki Mlangeni District Hospital reveals 39 incidents involving mental health patients since January 2020

The family of an elderly man who was stabbed to death, allegedly by a psychiatric patient at Bheki Mlangeni District Hospital, says more needs to be done to prevent attacks after it was revealed that 39 assaults involving mental health patients had occurred at the hospital since January last year.



Edwin Zazayokwe, 86, was one of the 30 patients who were attacked. Zazayokwe died when he was stabbed multiple times in the chest with a sharp object, allegedly by a 17-year-old mentally ill patient in February last year. ..