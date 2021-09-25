Wreaths from SA family laid at another NZ memorial for Dickason children

Three wreaths from family members in SA were among flowers laid on the New Zealand shore at a memorial service for the three Dickason children on Saturday.

Stuff.co.nz reported that Jacqueline Harris, who organised the memorial to pay tribute to twins Karla and Maya, 2, and their six-year-old sister, Liane, arrived carrying wreaths from their family back home.

The children were found dead in their new home by their father more than a week ago when he returned from work.

The family had left Pretoria at the end of August so Graham Dickason, an orthopaedic surgeon, could work at a hospital in New Zealand. They had been in the town of Timaru for about a week after first being quarantined elsewhere under Covid-19 regulations.

The children's mother, doctor Lauren Dickason, 40, has been charged for their murder.