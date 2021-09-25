I bought R1.8m Maserati to get an overdraft, Ocean Basket owner tells judge

Bongani said he would sell the car and hand the proceeds to WesBank, said Renney, but he now believed the man and his partner, “Abdul”, were part of a fraud syndicate involving staff at WesBank.

Khan said he had no evidence, adding that Renney and his business, Mazel Foods, may well be the victims of fraud “but this is a result of their own actions and not [WesBank's]".

In the affidavit he signed in response to WesBank's repossession application, Renney said a car salesperson introduced him to Bongani and Abdul when he had difficulty getting finance for a Mercedes-Benz in December 2018. They secured a loan from Standard Bank.

Early in 2019, he asked Bongani and Abdul to help him secure an overdraft. The Rosebank Mall Ocean Basket was not doing well and he needed it to tide him over while he sought a buyer for the restaurant, said Renney.

“Abdul and Bongani analysed his financial situation and concluded that [Renney] needed to improve his credit score before an application for an overdraft facility was likely to be granted,” said Khan.

"[Renney] was advised that the best way to do this would be to enter into an instalment sale agreement for a vehicle.”