Public warned of shark-infested waters along the Port Alfred coastline

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has urged the public to be cautious along the Port Alfred shoreline.

On Friday, NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said the warning follows the discovery of a carcass of a humpback whale on the coastline. The local municipality also reiterated NSRI’s advice.

“NSRI and the Ndlambe Municipality are urging public caution along the Port Alfred coastline where the carcass of a humpback whale has been spotted about a kilometre offshore on the western edge of Port Alfred, and drifting in an easterly direction, with a visible shark presence at the whale carcass,” said Lambinon.

“We are appealing to bathers, paddlers and boaters to be cautious due to the increased shark presence attracted by the whale carcass and we are appealing to bathers to not swim at Port Alfred beaches because of the increased shark presence. The whale carcass is gradually drifting closer to shore and is expected to beach and this is being monitored.”

