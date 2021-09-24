South Africa

Limpopo transport department takes 14 minibus taxis off the road

24 September 2021 - 11:05
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
The Limpopo transport department took 14 taxis off the road on Thursday.
The Limpopo transport department took 14 taxis off the road on Thursday.
Image: Limpopo transport and community safety

The Limpopo transport and community safety department impounded 14 minibus taxis on Thursday for various transgressions.

Department spokesperson Matome Taueatsoala said the impounding was part on a multidisciplinary operation conducted on the N1. “Over 200 vehicles were stopped and inspected.”

Taueatsoala said the 14 vehicles were found to be in contravention of the National Land Transport Act requirements and other traffic regulations.

“Operations will continue throughout the weekend.

“Commuters are urged to continuously be aware of the condition of the vehicles they use.”

TimesLIVE

From Friday booze sales to gatherings - 5 ways your life will be different under lockdown level 2

Cyril Ramaphosa urged more people to get vaccinated, saying this would restore some degree of normality.
News
1 week ago

'The biggest misconception is that I’m an overnight success'

Thando Thabethe is a lot of things, but an overnight success is not one of them.
Entertainment
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Why is Gabby Petito trending and what happened to her? Body cam, 911 recording ...
Policewoman caught on camera allegedly telling hitman how to kill sister & ...