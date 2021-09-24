South Africa

Fall leaves Durban skate boarder in critical condition

24 September 2021 - 15:18
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
A Durban north skate boarder suffered severe injuries after a fall
A Durban north skate boarder suffered severe injuries after a fall
Image: Emer-G_Med

A Durban skate boarder is in a critical condition after suffering severe head injuries from a fall.

Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said the man, believed to be in his twenties, was found lying on the side of the road in Glenashley, north of the city on Thursday.

“Bystanders reported the man was skateboarding when he fell and injured himself.

“Further investigation and assessment revealed the man to have suffered a head injury and he was found in a critical condition.

“Advanced life support intervention was needed to stabilise him before he was placed onto a mechanical ventilator to assist him with breathing and transported rapidly by ambulance under the care of an emergency care practitioner to a nearby hospital,” said Van Reenen.

TimesLIVE

'He was so well loved': Ramaphosa pays respects to family of Jolidee Matongo

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday sang the praises of the late Johannesburg mayor  Jolidee Matongo, saying he was an outstanding leader who ...
News
11 hours ago

Durban multi-vehicle crash leaves several injured

There was mayhem in central Durban on Friday morning when several people suffered injuries in a multi-vehicle collision.
News
8 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Why is Gabby Petito trending and what happened to her? Body cam, 911 recording ...
Policewoman caught on camera allegedly telling hitman how to kill sister & ...