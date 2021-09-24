Cop bust for stripping impounded vehicle

“The trio proceeded to an impounded vehicle, then removed a front bumper and replaced it with the one from their vehicle. They allegedly took the impounded vehicle's bumper and fitted it in their vehicle. Unbeknown to the accused, the security officer had already informed the police who pounced on the trio before they could leave the pound.”

The trio appeared in the Molopo magistrate's court in Mmabatho on Tuesday. Masiza and Lekalake were released on R500 bail each on Thursday.

“Ngwa remains in custody pending verification of his residence status,” said Mokgwabone. They will be back in court on September 28.

The investigation continues.

TimesLIVE