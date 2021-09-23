200,000 people vaccinated in mining industry, as Covid-19 pushback continues

Minerals Council SA says it has reached a milestone of 200,000 employees and service providers vaccinated against Covid-19.

Roger Baxter, Minerals Council SA CEO, said a total of 203,007 people have been immunised — about 45% of their workforce — with 49% now fully vaccinated.

Baxter said the support from unions such as the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) , the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), Solidarity, and Uasa played a major role in helping reach this target.

“As an industry, we have set ourselves a target of achieving 80% vaccination in the coming weeks. With some companies already reporting between 70% and 80% vaccination levels at some sites, we feel that this is absolutely attainable.”