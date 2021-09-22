One dead as bullet-riddled vehicle rolls near Durban's King Shaka airport

A vehicle appeared to have been shot at and rolled on the N2 southbound close to King Shaka International Airport, north of Durban, on Wednesday afternoon, with one person confirmed dead.

IPSS Medical Rescue paramedics were on the scene at about 4.30pm.

“Paramedics responded to reports of a collision on the freeway and on arrival it was established that a single vehicle had rolled several times.

“Upon further inspection, the vehicle appears to have come under gunfire.

“The single occupant was declared dead on the scene by paramedics,” said IPSS.

It is not yet known who the deceased is.

TimesLIVE