Developing countries should manufacture and procure their own vaccines, Ramaphosa says

Ramaphosa, who is also the AU champion on Covid-19, told the world leaders that SA was encouraged by the goals and targets for ending the pandemic which were aligned with the key components of the Access to Covid-19 Tools Accelerator.

However, he said current realities should be taken into account.

“We have committed to vaccinating at least 70% of the world’s population by next year, but we are now at the end of September and have not reached the 10% target we set ourselves in May,” said Ramaphosa.

He added that the gap between the better-resources nations, who were hoarding vaccines, and the developing countries was widening.

“Of the around 6-billion vaccine doses administered worldwide, only 2% of these have been administered in Africa, a continent of more than 1.2-billion people. This is unjust and immoral, said Ramaphosa.

SA, he said, was part of the Africa Vaccine Acquisition Task Team.

“In March this year all AU member states signed an agreement through AVATT giving us access to 220-million doses of the J&J vaccine. SA will also host the WHO’s first Covid-19 mRNA vaccine technology transfer hub to serve the continent.”

He said other African countries were also building capacity for manufacturing, supported by partnership for vaccine manufacturing in Africa.

“The greatest lesson we have learnt from this pandemic is that fortune favours the prepared. We support the establishment of a global health financial intermediary fund for pandemic preparedness, as well as a global health threats council,” he said.

TimesLIVE