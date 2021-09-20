Yaseen Theba's dedication to humanity evident during pandemic

NPO owner set up vaccination sites and donated food parcels to the needy

When Yaseen Theba looked at the long row of vehicles that were lined up at the Houghton Masjid, Johannesburg, on a bitterly cold Saturday morning, he was brimming with pride as he did not anticipate the drive-through vaccination site to have grown and attracted the number of people it had.



It has been a long journey for the 44-year-old, a journey that has been defined by sacrifices and selflessness and seen him assist hundreds of communities to ride out the three Covid-19 waves that swept across SA since the pandemic reached our shores in March last year. ..