Mzansi weighs in on ConCourt's ruling on candidate registration reopening

20 September 2021 - 14:23
The IEC says five voting stations, In KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape, had not been open by 5pm on Wednesday as a result of ongoing community protests.
Social media users have weighed in on the Constitutional Court ruling that reopening the candidate registration process before the upcoming local government election is above board.

The apex court on Monday dismissed the DA’s application to have the process declared unconstitutional, unlawful and invalid. 

Political parties and independents have until 5pm on Tuesday to register candidates.

In a unanimous judgment, the court said the IEC's decision to reopen the process was in line with the law.

It had earlier denied an application to postpone the elections to next year, instructing the IEC to determine if it could hold a voter registration weekend before the elections. Elections will be held on November 1.

ConCourt rules in favour of Electoral Commission in DA challenge

The Constitutional Court has dismissed Democratic Alliance's case in which the party sought to declare the decision of the Electoral Commission to ...
News
8 hours ago

The IEC implemented a voter registration weekend and, as part of this process, reopened the candidate application process.

The DA then claimed this was unconstitutional because the reopening decision gave the ANC a lifeline after it failed to nominate candidates before the cut-off date.

The ConCourt's ruling drew mixed reaction online, with some mocking the DA's challenge and others predicting the ANC would still drop the ball.

