South Africa

Joburg metro cops remove 'illegal' shacks in Freedom Park

By Nomahlubi Sonjica - 20 September 2021 - 14:10
JMPD officers remove illegal structures erected in Freedom Park, Johannesburg.
JMPD officers remove illegal structures erected in Freedom Park, Johannesburg.
Image: JMPD

The Johannesburg metro police department (JMPD) removed shacks which were allegedly erected illegally in Freedom Park on Monday.

“The JMPD bylaw management unit has removed 17 illegal new structures in Freedom Park this morning,” said JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar.

He said two people removed their structures when the officers arrived.

No arrests were made, Minnaar said.

JMPD officers remove the structures in Freedom Park, Johannesburg.
JMPD officers remove the structures in Freedom Park, Johannesburg.
Image: JMPD

TimesLIVE

