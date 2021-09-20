Joburg metro cops remove 'illegal' shacks in Freedom Park
The Johannesburg metro police department (JMPD) removed shacks which were allegedly erected illegally in Freedom Park on Monday.
“The JMPD bylaw management unit has removed 17 illegal new structures in Freedom Park this morning,” said JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar.
He said two people removed their structures when the officers arrived.
No arrests were made, Minnaar said.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.