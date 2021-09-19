WATCH | Heartbroken Ntombi Mzolo buries her 3-year-old daughter Linile

Singer Ntombi Mzolo was surrounded by close family and friends as she said her final goodbye to her three-year-old daughter Linile, who died earlier this week.

Linile died in a car accident on Tuesday.

Ntombi thanked God for her daughter and for holding her up as she bade farewell to her child.

“God is good all the time and all the time God is good,” Ntombi began her speech.

“Linile healed my heart, she blessed our souls, she was the light of the family especially after we lost Dunamis. She was so full of life.

“I want to thank God because God knew what we needed when he blessed us with Linile. I thank God that I got to spend the whole day with her on the day that she passed. I thank God that I was there because that has allowed me to accept and allowed me to realise that nothing more could have been done ... it was time.”

Ntombi said on Linile's last day on earth, they were inseparable and Linile was filled with joy and constantly declared her love for mommy.

“She told me that she loved me and I knew ... I know that it was time,” she said before adding that she thanks God that Linile waited till her father arrived on the scene before she was declared dead.