DA has much more to do in Cape Town, says Steenhuisen

DA leader John Steenhuisen says his party still has a lot to do in the City of Cape Town, which it has run since 2006.

He said this in an interview with eNCA while on the campaign trail on Saturday in Langa, one of the townships that line the N2 outside the city.

“There are constraints on municipalities. The promise in this election in Cape Town is that the city works and that's by every single measure of national government's own figures, independent ratings, Africa's own figures,” he said.

“This is the only financially viable metro in the country. But the second part is, 'let's do more'. There is a lot more to be done here particularly on infrastructure.