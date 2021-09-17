South Africa

Hawks net suspected drug dealer at Durban toll with R1.8m worth of heroin

17 September 2021 - 10:23
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
A suspected drug dealer has been arrested by the Hawks after he was allegedly caught with heroin with a street value of about R1.8m.
Image: Hawks

The Hawks swooped on a suspected drug dealer at the Mariannhill toll plaza who was allegedly transporting heroin worth about R1.8m from Johannesburg to Durban.

Capt Simphiwe Mhlongo, Hawks spokesperson in KwaZulu-Natal, said 58-year-old Nadaragen Chetty appeared in the Pinetown magistrate's court on Wednesday and was remanded in custody.

“His case was postponed to September 22 2021 for a bail application,” said Mhlongo.

“An intelligence-driven operation was conducted at the Mariannhill toll plaza after information was received about a suspect who was transporting drugs from Johannesburg to Durban.

“Members spotted the said vehicle and it was intercepted. A search was conducted and 10 packs of heroin powder, with the street value of about R1.8m, were found concealed in the dashboard.

“Chetty was arrested and charged for dealing in drugs,” he said.

