Woman wins R3.9m lawsuit after manager's forced kiss
The woman worked for the Dr Beyers Naude local municipality in the Eastern Cape
The Eastern Cape high court awarded a female municipal employee a R3.9m lawsuit in April, almost 12 years after her manager forcefully tried to kiss her.
The woman, who worked for the Dr Beyers Naude local municipality in the Eastern Cape, had instituted a civil claim for damages against the municipality initially claiming damages in excess of R8m. ..
