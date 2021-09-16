South Africa

Woman wins R3.9m lawsuit after manager's forced kiss

The woman worked for the Dr Beyers Naude local municipality in the Eastern Cape

16 September 2021 - 09:34
Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter

The Eastern Cape high court awarded a female municipal employee a R3.9m lawsuit in April, almost 12 years after her manager forcefully tried to kiss her.

The woman, who worked for the Dr Beyers Naude local municipality in the Eastern Cape, had instituted a civil claim for damages against the municipality initially claiming damages in excess of R8m. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Policewoman caught on camera allegedly telling hitman how to kill sister & ...
Gunshots and tracer bullets light up Kabul sky as Taliban celebrates US ...