Two women and man shot dead, dumped in canal in Western Cape
Crime scene experts are scouring for clues after the discovery of three bodies in a canal in Sarepta, Kuilsriver, east of Cape Town, on Thursday morning.
Brig Novela Potelwa said the police were called out at about 6am after passers-by spotted the bodies of two women and a man with gunshot wounds in the water.
Several spent cartridges were discovered in the vicinity.
Police divers have retrieved the bodies from the water.
A 72-hour activation plan has been put in place to find the killers and determine the motive for the murders.
The identities of the deceased are unknown.
TimesLIVE
