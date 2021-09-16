South Africa

Two women and man shot dead, dumped in canal in Western Cape

By TimesLIVE - 16 September 2021 - 12:49
Crime scene experts are scouring for clues after the discovery of three bodies in a canal in Kuilsriver, outside Cape Town. Stock photo.
Crime scene experts are scouring for clues after the discovery of three bodies in a canal in Kuilsriver, outside Cape Town. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf/Igor Stevanovic

Crime scene experts are scouring for clues after the discovery of three bodies in a canal in Sarepta, Kuilsriver, east of Cape Town, on Thursday morning.

Brig Novela Potelwa said the police were called out at about 6am after passers-by spotted the bodies of two women and a man with gunshot wounds in the water.

Several spent cartridges were discovered in the vicinity.

Police divers have retrieved the bodies from the water.

A 72-hour activation plan has been put in place to find the killers and determine the motive for the murders.

The identities of the deceased are unknown.

TimesLIVE

Possible illegal-mining connection to 'tightly wrapped' body found in Benoni

Gauteng police have opened an inquest docket after a body suspected to be linked to illegal mining was found wrapped in bags in Benoni, Gauteng.
News
1 week ago

Woman up for attempted pit toilet murder

Police have arrested a 44-year-old woman for attempted murder after she allegedly assaulted her five-year-old nephew and dumped him inside a pit ...
News
3 weeks ago

Body of woman found in bushes with hands tied, half naked and burnt

The body of a woman was found partially burnt and half naked in bushes outside Polokwane in Limpopo, police said on Friday.
News
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Policewoman caught on camera allegedly telling hitman how to kill sister & ...
Gunshots and tracer bullets light up Kabul sky as Taliban celebrates US ...