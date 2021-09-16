'Reforming the ANC is a painstaking process' - Zamani Saul

Reforming the ANC is a painstaking process that may even outlive President Cyril Ramaphosa’s time at the helm of the ruling party.

That’s according to Zamani Saul, ANC chairman and a premier in Northern Cape.

Saul, who is one of the younger leaders of the ANC, and a proponent for modernising the 109-old party, was speaking during a SowetanLive The Xchange discussion on Twitter.

“Renewing a massive organisation like the African National Congress is not an easy task. It's a very difficult task, it’s no walk in the park,” said Saul.

"It is a 'very painful process' with lots of resistance from within. A 'shadow culture' has taken root in the party, where members are there solely to access state tenders and jobs. In this situation, there was no distinction between the government and the party. The party was concerned about the quality of its leaders at the municipal level, and also the appointment of 'municipal managers without any clue' about running such administration."