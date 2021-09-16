South Africa

'Reforming the ANC is a painstaking process' - Zamani Saul

By SowetanLIVE - 16 September 2021 - 15:34
ANC Northern Cape provincial chairperson and premier Zamani Saul
ANC Northern Cape provincial chairperson and premier Zamani Saul
Image: SUNDAY TIMES

Reforming the ANC is a painstaking process that may even outlive President Cyril Ramaphosa’s time at the helm of the ruling party.

That’s according to Zamani Saul, ANC chairman and a premier in Northern Cape.

Saul, who is one of the younger leaders of the ANC, and a proponent for modernising the 109-old party, was speaking during a SowetanLive The Xchange discussion on Twitter.

Renewing a massive organisation like the African National Congress is not an easy task. It's a very difficult task, it’s no walk in the park,” said Saul.

"It is a 'very painful process' with lots of resistance from within. A 'shadow culture' has taken root in the party, where members are there solely to access state tenders and jobs. In this situation, there was no distinction between the government and the party. The party was concerned about the quality of its leaders at the municipal level, and also the appointment of 'municipal managers without any clue' about running such administration."

ANC factionalism fueling corruption, says Zamani Saul

The ANC, in its current state, is incapable of renewing itself and successfully dealing with corruption, according to the party's Northern Cape ...
News
11 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Policewoman caught on camera allegedly telling hitman how to kill sister & ...
Gunshots and tracer bullets light up Kabul sky as Taliban celebrates US ...