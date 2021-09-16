South Africa

Gauteng father jailed for 25 years for decapitating his child

16 September 2021 - 08:56
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
A Gauteng man has been sentenced to 25 years in jail for the murder of his three-year-old daughter. Stock image
A Gauteng man has been sentenced to 25 years in jail for the murder of his three-year-old daughter. Stock image
Image: 123RF/STOCKSTUDIO44

Four years after decapitating his three-year-old daughter and discarding her head in a stream, a Gauteng man has been sentenced to 25 years behind bars.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said the sentence was handed down in the South Gauteng High Court on Wednesday.

“On January 24, 2017, the deceased was left by her grandmother with her father, Musi Hlatshwayo, to be taken to preschool.

“The father, aged 24, then killed his daughter and decapitated her.

“He threw the head into a stream and put the body on a tree branch in Vosloorus.

“A missing child was reported with the police. The search was launched and the body was recovered after five days in an open veld. The police traced and arrested the father,” said Masondo.

Gauteng provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela welcomed the sentence.

“We congratulate the detective for the hard work and thorough investigation that led to the successful conviction of the accused.

“The fight against crime committed against women and children remains on top of the Gauteng police's list of priorities.

“We are pleased with this successful conviction and believe it will send a strong message to those who abuse children,” said Mawela.

TimesLIVE

Dad jailed for raping his daughter two decades ago

A 61-year-old father is in jail for raping his biological daughter, who was 15 years old when he violated her.
News
3 weeks ago

Human trafficking incidents have spiked during pandemic: John Jeffery

Gauteng has seen an increase in children being trafficked for sexual exploitation due to the Covid-19 pandemic, justice deputy minister John Jeffery ...
News
5 days ago

Moms take hospital to court for negligence involving babies

Four mothers have filed a joint court action against a Mpumalanga hospital and the province after two bodies of stillborn babies went missing while ...
News
3 weeks ago

KZN teacher gets R1.6m after spending 13 months in jail for false rape charge

A teacher who spent more than a year in custody after being falsely accused of raping a child has been awarded more than R1.6m in damages.
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Policewoman caught on camera allegedly telling hitman how to kill sister & ...
Gunshots and tracer bullets light up Kabul sky as Taliban celebrates US ...