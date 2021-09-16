Deputy minister Hlengiwe Mkhize dies after short illness

Deputy minister in the presidency for women, youth and persons with disabilities, Prof Hlengiwe Mkhize, has died at the age of 69.

Mkhize, who was also an ANC NEC member, passed away in the early hours of Thursday after a short illness, according to communications director in her office, Shalen Gajadhar.

“We wish to extend our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, colleagues, comrades, and the many citizens affected by this tragic news.

“Deputy minister Mkhize served this country with an unwavering spirit and her contribution to advancing the democratic goals of this country will be remembered for the longest time.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa said Mkhize’s passing constitutes a national loss.

“Prof Mkhize’s legacy is indelible across so many dimensions and sectors of our national life. She distinguished herself as a tireless and passionate anti-apartheid and human rights activist, and campaigner for an end to gender inequality.”