Hawks nab Phoenix man found with suspected stolen smart TVs

15 September 2021 - 08:59
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
A Phoenix man has been arrested for being in possession of smart television sets that are suspected to have been stolen.
Image: SAPS via Twitter

The Hawks have arrested a Phoenix man who was found in possession of nine smart TVs  suspected to be stolen.

Capt Simphiwe Mhlongo, spokesperson for the Hawks in KwaZulu-Natal, said the 39-year-old man was nabbed on Monday “for possession of goods suspected to be stolen and possession of an unlicensed firearm”.

The Hawks received information about a suspect who was in possession of suspected stolen goods. They proceeded to his premises where a search was conducted and nine smart television sets were found.

“Police also found a 9mm pistol with eight rounds of ammunition.

“The suspect was arrested and charged for possession of goods suspected to be stolen and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

“The seized firearm will be sent for ballistic tests to ascertain if it was used in the commission of any crime in the country.”

The suspect was due to appear in the Phoenix magistrate’s court on Tuesday.

