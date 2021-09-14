South Africa

Pretoria man found dead in bullet-riddled luxury vehicle

14 September 2021 - 09:41
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
A man was found dead in a luxury vehicle riddled with bullet holes in Pretoria on Monday night. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/123RF Premium

A man was found dead in a luxury vehicle riddled with bullet holes in Pretoria on Monday night.

Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said paramedics found the vehicle “peppered with bullet holes”.

The shooting incident took place in Silverton.

“On closer inspection the male, believed to be in his thirties, was found seated in the driver's seat, having suffered fatal gunshot wounds.

“He was declared deceased on arrival. 

“The motive for the shooting and the events surrounding it are unclear and will form the subject of a SA Police Service investigation.”

