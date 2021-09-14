Ballito Rage — no vax, no entry and mandatory rapid tests

“All staff and attendees will be required to be fully vaccinated, and everyone will be regularly tested. With these strict measures in place, we hope our young Rage fans will be able to enjoy an amazing, safe experience with us this December.”

He said if the national response to Covid-19 required that the festival could not have a suitable gathering size, sell and serve alcohol and operate until a reasonable hour or deliver, the festival will be cancelled, and a 90% refund will apply to all ticket holders.

“Further, the organisers have amended their refund policy to make it much more flexible for attendees, allowing a 90% refund if they test positive for Covid-19, even up to the day before the festival commences. We want to send a clear message: if you have Covid-19, do not come. We will refund you. We’re going to pick it up when you arrive anyway so do the right thing and isolate.”

He said last year the organisers assisted the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) to help communicate with, source data for and ensure all relevant attendees were isolated.

“A report issued by the NICD found at least two people had come to the festival in 2020 having recently tested positive for Covid-19 and had given false information in their daily screening to the organisers. The 2021 testing strategy will ensure this is not possible. Each day the festival opens, everyone will be vaccinated and will have tested negative prior to entry. This is a first for any event in SA.”

