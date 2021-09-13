POLL| What should be done to get more men vaccinated against Covid-19?

Ramaphosa said data collected in the Western Cape and other provinces across the country, demonstrated that the majority of Covid-19 related deaths occurred among unvaccinated people.

The president assured the nation that Covid-19 vaccines are safe and effective against the virus.

“If many people are not vaccinated and remain vulnerable to infection, the chance of new and more dangerous variants emerging is far greater. That is why vaccines are currently the most potent weapon we have to fight this pandemic,” said Ramaphosa.

People over the age of 60 were the first to get vaccinated against Covid-19 in May. Ramaphosa said 57% of this cohort is vaccinated so far

“While everyone aged 18 years and older is eligible to be vaccinated, we are concentrating our efforts and resources on those over 60 years of age and those with comorbidities,” said Ramaphosa.