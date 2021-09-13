POLL| What should be done to get more men vaccinated against Covid-19?
As SA continues to increase the pace of Covid-19 vaccinations, president Cyril Ramaphosa called on men to get jabbed. The president was delivering a national address on Sunday, in which he announced the decision to move SA to alert level 2.
“We are finding that more women than men are coming forward to be vaccinated against Covid-19. “Although the numbers are improving, men are still slow in coming forward to be vaccinated.
We are spreading the message in all languages to ensure that people understand that these vaccines are safe, effective and free,” said the president.
Ramaphosa said data collected in the Western Cape and other provinces across the country, demonstrated that the majority of Covid-19 related deaths occurred among unvaccinated people.
The president assured the nation that Covid-19 vaccines are safe and effective against the virus.
“If many people are not vaccinated and remain vulnerable to infection, the chance of new and more dangerous variants emerging is far greater. That is why vaccines are currently the most potent weapon we have to fight this pandemic,” said Ramaphosa.
People over the age of 60 were the first to get vaccinated against Covid-19 in May. Ramaphosa said 57% of this cohort is vaccinated so far
“While everyone aged 18 years and older is eligible to be vaccinated, we are concentrating our efforts and resources on those over 60 years of age and those with comorbidities,” said Ramaphosa.
